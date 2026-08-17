Cochin Shipyard Share Price: Stock Falls 4% After Q1 Profit Slumps 19% YoY; Kotak Maintains 'Sell'

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Today: Cochin Shipyard shares came under pressure on Monday, falling as much as 3.88% to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,436.95, after the state-owned shipbuilder reported a weak set of June quarter results.

At 10:01 am, Cochin Shipyard shares were trading 1.58% lower at Rs 1,471.35, compared with a 0.43% decline in the BSE Sensex, which was trading around 77,673.

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The stock declined after the company reported a 19.4% year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27). Net profit stood at Rs 151.5 crore, compared with Rs 188 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 2.3% YoY to Rs 1,094 crore from Rs 1,069 crore.

Operating performance remained weak, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) falling 20.4% YoY to Rs 193 crore from Rs 242 crore. Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted to 17.6% in Q1FY27 from 22.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

What Did Kotak Securities Say On Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results?

Kotak Securities maintained its 'Sell' rating on Cochin Shipyard, while raising its target price to Rs 860 from Rs 830.

The brokerage noted that shipbuilding revenue grew 48% YoY, but this was offset by a 38% decline in ship-repair revenue. EBITDA margin at 17.3% was broadly in line with its estimates.

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Kotak Securities attributed the weakness in profitability to the completion of one-time repair orders for INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

The brokerage said new partnerships with HD KSOE, Maersk and Drydocks World remain key developments to watch. It also highlighted the potential benefit from the Vadinar ship-repair expansion, supported by the Rs 70,000 crore shipbuilding package.

The landing platform dock order remains another key opportunity for Cochin Shipyard, particularly amid uncertainty around the IAC-2 programme.

Cochin Shipyard is one of India's largest shipbuilding and ship-repair companies, with operations spanning commercial and defence segments. The company undertakes shipbuilding, ship repair and related engineering projects for domestic and international customers.

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