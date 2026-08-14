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Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Profit Slumps 20% As Margins Contract; Revenue Up Slightly

Revenue grows marginally, but weak operating performance drags down profit and margins.

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Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Profit Slumps 20% As Margins Contract; Revenue Up Slightly
Cochin Shipyard, notably, is one of India's largest shipbuilding and ship-repair companies
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State-run Cochin Shipyard Ltd. reported a 19.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter, as weaker operating performance weighed on margins despite a modest increase in revenue.

Consolidated net profit stood at Rs 151.5 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 188 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 2.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,094 crore from Rs 1,069 crore a year earlier.

However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 20.4% to Rs 193 crore from Rs 242 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA margin consequently contracted sharply to 17.6% from 22.7% a year earlier, reflecting pressure on operating profitability.

ALSO READ: Voltas Q1 Results: Profit Surges 52% To Rs 214 Crore As Margin Expands

The quarter's performance highlights a divergence between revenue growth and profitability, with a marginal rise in the top line failing to offset the decline in operating earnings.

Cochin Shipyard, notably, is one of India's largest shipbuilding and ship-repair companies and is undertaking projects across commercial and defence segments.

Before the results were declared, shares of Cochin Shipyard closed 1% lower at Rs 1,492 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 0.12% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Natco Pharma Shares End 5% Lower As Q1 Results Spooks Investors; Dividend Declared

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