Voltas Q1 Results: Profit Surges 52% To Rs 214 Crore As Margin Expands

Voltas declared first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, August 14, 2026. The home appliance maker's net profit jumped 52.2% to Rs 214 crore in the quarter from Rs 140 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 19.7% to Rs 4,674 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 3,939 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, ebitda surged 48.7% to Rs 266 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 179 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded at 5.7% year-on-year against 4.5%.

Voltas Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 52.2% at Rs 214 crore versus Rs 140 crore.

Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 4,674 crore versus Rs 3,939 crore.

EBITDA up 48.7% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 179 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 120 bps at 5.7% versus 4.5%.

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