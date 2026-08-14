Voltas Q1 Results: Profit Surges 52% To Rs 214 Crore As Margin Expands

- Voltas reported a 52.2% rise in net profit to Rs 214 crore in Q1 FY27
- Revenue increased 19.7% to Rs 4,674 crore for the quarter ended June 30
- EBITDA surged 48.7% to Rs 266 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 179 crore last year
Voltas declared first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, August 14, 2026. The home appliance maker's net profit jumped 52.2% to Rs 214 crore in the quarter from Rs 140 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Revenue rose 19.7% to Rs 4,674 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 3,939 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, ebitda surged 48.7% to Rs 266 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 179 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded at 5.7% year-on-year against 4.5%.
Voltas Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit up 52.2% at Rs 214 crore versus Rs 140 crore.
- Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 4,674 crore versus Rs 3,939 crore.
- EBITDA up 48.7% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 179 crore.
- EBITDA Margin up 120 bps at 5.7% versus 4.5%.
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