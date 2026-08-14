Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol Film Sees Steady Earnings

Batwara 1947 has begun its theatrical journey across India. The historical movie, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, marks Sunny Deol's return in a period film. The film is now registering its first-day box office numbers, with the final collection yet to be confirmed.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1

Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 2.15 crore net so far on its opening day in India. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.54 crore, accordng to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final Day 1 figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently running in 5,913 shows across the country, as per the latest data available from the tracking platform.

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Batwara 1947 Day 1 Occupancy

Sacnilk reports that the Hindi (2D) version of Batwara 1947 recorded an overall occupancy of 10.73% on its opening day. The film registered 7.54% occupancy during the morning shows, while the afternoon occupancy improved to 12.31%. The occupancy figures for the evening and night shows are yet to be updated.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film stars Sunny Deol as Sikander Mirza alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Mithun Chakraborty, Rukhsar Rehman and Dia Mirza.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, the film features music by AR Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

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