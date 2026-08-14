Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Comeback Film Opens Strong

Awarapan 2 has now hit the cinemas, bringing back one of Emraan Hashmi's most anticipated film series. The action movie started showing in thousands of theatres across India and saw a good number of viewers on its opening day. The film's performance on its first day gives the first look at how well it is doing at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 8.01 crore net in India on its opening day so far. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 9.45 crore, while its India net total is Rs 8.01 crore, according to Sacnilk. The final Day 1 figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently running across 6,045 shows nationwide, according to the latest estimates available on the tracking platform.

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Awarapan 2 Day 1 Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, the Hindi (2D) version of Awarapan 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 30.23% on its opening day. The film registered 22.62% occupancy during the morning shows, while the afternoon occupancy improved to 35.46%. Evening and night show occupancy figures are yet to be updated.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, reprising his popular character.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the action drama also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Mukesh Tiwari and Siddhant Kapoor in key roles. The film continues the story with a fresh chapter while retaining the emotional and action-driven essence of the original.

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