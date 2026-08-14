NMDC Q1 Results: Profit Sees Muted Growth As Margin Shrinks, Revenue Flat

NMDC Q1 results: NMDC declared first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, August 14, 2026. The state-owned company's profit rose 1.9% to Rs 2,006 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,968 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue was up 0.8% at Rs 6,795 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 compared to Rs 6,739 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, ebitda climbed 0.4% to Rs 2,468 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,478 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin contracted at 36.3% year-on-year against 36.8%.

Segment wise, revenue from iron ore rose 9.7% to Rs 6,802.12 crore in the April to June quarter, while pellet, pther minerals, products, services dropped to Rs 287.75 crore.

NMDC quarterly results were announced follwoing market hours on Friday. The PSU's shares closed 0.71% lower at Rs 84.4 apiece after Friday's closing session, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.12%.

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NMDC Share Price History

NMDC shares have largely remained flat over the last five trading sessions and one month. The stock has gained around 4.29% over the past six months and is up about 2.2% year-to-date. Over the past year, the stock has delivered around 17% return.

NMDC touched a 52-week high of Rs 97.49 on June 3, 2026, on the NSE, while its 52-week low stands at Rs 68.19, recorded on Aug. 29, 2025.

NMDC Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 1.9% at Rs 2,006 crore versus Rs 1,968 crore.

Revenue up 0.8% at Rs 6,795 crore versus Rs 6,739 crore.

EBITDA down 0.4% at Rs 2,468 crore versus Rs 2,478 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 50 bps at 36.3% versus 36.8%.

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