Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya Film Opens With Steady Earnings

Vishwanath and Sons has made its theatrical debut, bringing Suriya back to the big screen in a family drama directed by Venky Atluri. The film has opened across the country Tamil and Telugu languages.

Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 1

Vishwanath and Sons has collected Rs 5.43-crore net so far on its opening day in India. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 6.41 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final Day 1 figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently running in 3,450 shows across the country, as per the latest estimates from the tracking platform.

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Language-Wise Box Office Breakdown

Sacnilk reports that the Tamil version has emerged as the biggest contributor on Day 1, earning Rs 3.03 crore net from 2,178 shows while recording an occupancy of 29% so far. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has collected Rs 2.40 crore net from 1,272 shows, registering a higher occupancy of 36%.

About Vishwanath and Sons

Vishwanath and Sons is a Tamil-language family drama written and directed by Venky Atluri. The film stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an ageing international pistol shooter, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

The story follows Sanjay Vishwanath as he balances his professional ambitions with family responsibilities. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Maddy, leading to a relationship that challenges his outlook on life and the choices he has made. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

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