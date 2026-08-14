PhysicsWallah Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows 36%, Revenue Tops Rs 1,000 Crore

PhysicsWallah (PW) continued to grow at a strong pace in the June quarter, but the edtech company remains in the loss despite higher revenue. Consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 77.6 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 120.5 crore a year earlier, while revenue jumped 24.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,054 crore from Rs 847 crore.

The more important takeaway is that the company is still working to convert its expanding revenue base into operating profitability.

EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 56.9 crore from Rs 76.3 crore in Q1FY26, showing an improvement in operating performance, but the business has not yet reached EBITDA breakeven.

The segment numbers show where the growth is coming from. Online revenue stood at Rs 548.79 crore, contributing more than half of total segment revenue, compared with Rs 489.90 crore from offline operations.

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The online business also remained the stronger profit contributor, generating a segment result of Rs 75.90 crore. Offline operations, however, posted a Rs 27.17 crore loss, while other segments reported a Rs 4.50 crore loss.

This split highlights an important part of PW's current strategy which include scaling physical centres while relying on online operations for stronger economics.

The company had expanded to 353 centres by May 2026, while online unique transacting users reached 4.87 million and offline enrolments stood at 0.47 million.

The cost structure also explains why revenue growth has not yet translated into consolidated profitability. Depreciation, depletion and amortisation rose to Rs 110.67 crore during the quarter, while finance costs stood at Rs 25.50 crore.

The company recorded Rs 108.86 crore of other income, partly offset by a Rs 44.35 crore loss from remeasurement of financial instruments at fair value. Profit before tax was consequently a loss of Rs 84.32 crore.

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Shares of PhysicsWallah ended August 14 at Rs 117.60, down 0.52% or Rs 0.62. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 119.62 and low of Rs 115.60.

Over the past year, the shares have declined 24.25%, while the 52-week high and low stand at Rs 161.99 and Rs 77.72, respectively.

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