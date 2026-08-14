UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key To Drop Soon: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide To Access And Download

The provisional answer key for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination is expected to be released soon, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirming in a public notice on August 10 that answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 are scheduled to be released this week.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As is standard practice, the NTA will also give candidates a window to raise objections if they spot any discrepancies in the provisional answers.

ALSO READ: NTA To Release Provisional Answer Keys For UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, ICAR AIEEA (PG) And AICE (PhD) 2026

The formal notice on the provisional answer key is expected to detail the objection window, the process for submitting challenges, and the applicable fee for doing so.

Delay Draws Pressure From Student Groups

The NTA's announcement comes after mounting pressure from several student organisations, who had been urging the agency to release the UGC-NET answer key without further delay.

The issue also drew warnings from certain political quarters, including Assam-based party Raijor Dal and its youth wing, Jatiya Yuva Bahini, over the prolonged wait.

It has now been more than 45 days since the UGC-NET June 2026 exam concluded. The examination was held in computer-based mode from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects, leaving lakhs of candidates waiting for the next stage of the evaluation process.

Why The Exam Matters?

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) is conducted two times a year to determine candidates' eligibility for admission to PhD programmes, appointment as Assistant Professors, and the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF).

With so much riding on the outcome, candidates have been pushing the NTA to release the provisional answer key at the earliest, so they can verify their responses, estimate their probable scores, and raise objections if needed before the final answer key is prepared and results are declared.

ALSO READ: UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key, Results Delay Raises Concerns For Candidates

Longer Wait Than Previous Cycles

The delay this year is much longer than what has been seen in past examination cycles. The NTA released the provisional answer key on July 5 for the June 2025 session held from June 25 to June 29, days ahead of the exam.

Similarly, in the case of the December 2025 - January 2026 cycle, held between December 31 and January 7, the provisional answer key was released by January 14.

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