Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Film Sees Sharp Sunday Dip

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 saw a big boost on Saturday but could not maintain the same pace on Sunday. The Partition drama recorded a sharp drop on Day 3, ending its opening weekend on a mixed note at the box office.

Here's a look at how the film has performed so far.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 7.25 crore net so far on Day 3. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 26.50 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 31.61 crore, according to Sacnilk reports.

The film has also collected Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 5.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 37.11 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

Batwara 1947 opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Friday before witnessing a strong jump on Saturday, when it collected Rs 13.50 crore. On Sunday, the film dropped 46% to Rs 7.25 crore.

The strong Saturday collection boosted the weekend, but the film will now need to maintain steady collections during the weekdays.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set during the Partition of India and follows people caught in the violence and uncertainty of the period.

Sunny Deol plays Sikander Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan with his family but finds a Hindu woman still living in his house. He decides to protect her while trying to keep his family safe as tensions rise.

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The cast also includes Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Mithun Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Rukhsar Rehman and Kanikka Kapur. It marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after nearly a decade and also brings Sunny Deol and Karan Deol together on screen.

Batwara 1947 is adapted from Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The film is backed by Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, with music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by Shyam Salgaonkar.

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