Dhoot Transmission Share Price Falls 5% After Strong Listing. Should Investors Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Dhoot Transmission share price succumbed to profit booking at higher levels after making a robust debut in the Indian stock market on Monday. Dhoot Transmission IPO listing date was 17 August 2026, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.

The equity shares of auto component manufacturer were listed at Rs 1,200 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 37.77% to the issue price of Rs 871 per share. The stock rose to a high of Rs 1,205.00 apiece, rising as much as 38.34% from its issue price.

On BSE, Dhoot Transmission shares were listed with 37.06% premium at Rs 1,193.80 apiece. It surged 1.58% from its listing price and 39.23% from its issue price to a high of Rs 1,212.70.

ALSO READ: Dhoot Transmission Shares List With 38% Premium At Rs 1,200 Apiece On NSE

However, Dhoot Transmission share price witnessed profit booking at higher levels. It fell 5.3% from its listing price to Rs 1,130.50 apiece on the BSE, while on NSE, it declined 5.75% from its debut price to a low of Rs 1,131.00 per share.

Dhoot Transmission IPO listing was better than Street estimates, as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP). Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today ahead of listing indicated the debut with nearly 30% premium to the IPO price.

What should investors do with Dhoot Transmission shares after listing?

Dhoot Transmission is an electrical and electronics (E&E) company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems for automotive and industrial applications. The company derives a substantial portion of its revenue from operations from the sale of wiring harnesses

It is amongst the top 2 players in the wiring harnesses for two-wheelers (2W) and three-wheelers (3W) in India. Its market share in Fiscal 2026 was 41% (in terms of value) in the 2W and 3W market in India, according to CRISIL report.

According to Shivani Nyati Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd., Dhoot Transmission's strong revenue growth, established position in wiring harnesses and increasing exposure to the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment provide a healthy long-term growth outlook.

“However, elevated customer concentration and execution risks warrant monitoring. We maintain a positive long-term view and recommend holding with a stop-loss of Rs 1,100,” said Nyati.

ALSO READ: Molbio Diagnostics IPO Listing: Shares List At 21% Premium; Stock Opens At Rs 980

As on March 31, 2026, the company had 22 operational manufacturing facilities, 3 engineering and design support centers and 7 warehouses across India and key international locations.

Dhoot Transmission IPO was open from August 10 to 12. The company raised Rs 3,066.89 crore from the book-building issue, at the upper-end of the IPO price band of Rs 829 to Rs 871 per share.

The mainboard IPO was subscribed by a stellar 74.21 times in total, NSE data showed.

At 11:40 AM, Dhoot Transmission shares were trading at Rs 1,178.80 apiece on the BSE, up 35.34% from its issue price, and down 1.26% from its listing price.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.