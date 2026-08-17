Molbio Diagnostics IPO Listing: Shares List At 21% Premium; Stock Opens At Rs 980

Molbio Diagnostics Ltd. made its stock market debut on the BSE on Monday, listing at Rs 980 per share, a 21.43% premium to its issue price of Rs 807.

On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 980, reflecting a 21.43% premium over the issue price.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Subscription

The Rs 939.70 crore initial public offering was subscribed 70.26 times during the three-day bidding period, led by strong demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

The QIB portion was subscribed 186.39 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 49.80 times and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion 12.96 times.

Investors placed bids for 57.32 crore shares against 81.59 lakh shares offered.

Molbio Diagnostics Business Overview

Molbio Diagnostics is a global point-of-care molecular diagnostics company. Its proprietary Truenat platform is a portable, battery-operated PCR-based system that enables molecular diagnostic testing.

The company offers 43 assays covering more than 30 diseases, along with radiology, digital pathology, breast health solutions and other products.

Molbio Diagnostics Financial Performance

The company reported strong growth in FY26, with total income rising to Rs 1,455.17 crore from Rs 1,027.94 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 164.14 crore, compared with Rs 138.58 crore in the previous fiscal, while EBITDA rose to Rs 328.24 crore from Rs 256.64 crore.

About Molbio Diagnostics

Incorporated in October 2000, Molbio Diagnostics is a point-of-care molecular diagnostics company focused on providing portable diagnostic solutions. Its Truenat platform is designed to deliver molecular diagnostic results rapidly and is used across a range of diseases.

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