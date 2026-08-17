Dhoot Transmission Shares List With 38% Premium At Rs 1,200 Apiece On NSE

Dhoot Transmission shares made a strong debut on Monday, despite a muted trend in the broader Indian stock market. Dhoot Transmission IPO listing date was today, 17 August 2026.

Dhoot Transmission shares were listed at Rs 1,200 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 37.77% to the issue price of Rs 871 per share.

On BSE, Dhoot Transmission shares were listed with 37.06% premium at Rs 1,193.80 apiece.

Dhoot Transmission IPO listing was stronger than the Street estimates, as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the debut, Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today signalled listed at around 30% premium to the issue price.

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Dhoot Transmission IPO Details

Dhoot Transmission IPO was open from August 10 to 12, while the IPO allotment date was August 13. Dhoot Transmission IPO listing date is August 17, and the stock has been listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised Rs 3,066.89 crore from the book-building issue, at the upper-end of the IPO price band of Rs 829 to Rs 871 per share.

Dhoot Transmission IPO was subscribed by a robust 74.21 times in total, data from NSE showed.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Dhoot Transmission IPO registrar.

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