Behari Lal Engineering IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

The allotment status for Behari Lal Engineering IPO is expected to be declared on Monday, Aug. 17. The Rs 301.62 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 108.44 times, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 29.47% listing gain.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP for the Behari Lal Engineering IPO stood at Rs 84 as of 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 17. It indicates a listing price of Rs 368 apiece at a premium of 29.47% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Applicants can check their Behari Lal Engineering IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Tuesday, Aug 18. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Behari Lal Engineering IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Next, select “Behari Lal Engineering Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Behari Lal Engineering IPO Allotment Status On NSE?

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘BLEL' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

Also Read: Shiprocket vs Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP — Which IPO Offers Better Listing Gains?

How To Check Behari Lal Engineering IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Follow the below steps to know whether you got the Behari Lal Engineering public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit to the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as 'Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. - IPO' from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, click on the ‘Submit' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Listing Date

Shares of Behari Lal Engineering IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO of Behari Lal Engineering was subscribed 108.44 times on the final day of bidding on Friday

QIBs: 165.33 times

165.33 times NIIs: 165.32 times

165.32 times RIIs: 53.27 times

Also Read: Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP: What Grey Market Premium Signals On Final Subscription Day

Behari Lal Engineering IPO is a book build issue of Rs 301.62 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares aggregating to Rs 93 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 0.73 crore shares worth Rs 208.62 crore.

The IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 271 to Rs 285 per share. The lot size for an application is 52 shares requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,820 (based on the upper price band).

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