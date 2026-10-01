Digger X Reviews: Tom Cruise-Starrer Gets Mixed Response, From 'Pure Genius' To 'Agony To Watch'

Not every plan goes the way it is expected to. Digger brings an unusual story to the big screen, following a powerful man whose mission takes an unexpected turn and puts him in a difficult situation.

About Digger

Digger follows a powerful man who races against time to prove that he can save humanity after a disaster caused by his own actions threatens to destroy everything. The story centres on his desperate attempt to prevent the catastrophe from escalating while presenting a satirical take on power and responsibility.

Digger X Reviews

Viewers have shared mixed reactions to Digger on X; some viewers praised Digger for its unique storytelling, direction and cinematography. Tom Cruise's performance also received appreciation, with several viewers calling the film an unusual and memorable cinematic experience.

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However, some viewers did not connect with the film and criticised its confusing and self-indulgent narrative. A few reactions described the movie as difficult to watch and felt that its attempt to convey a deeper meaning did not work.

Digger Cast And Crew

Digger stars Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, with Sandra Hüller as his half-sister Emma Rockwell. John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Riz Ahmed and Jesse Plemons also feature in key roles. The supporting cast includes Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman, Sophie Wilde, Pip Torrens, Mercedes Hernández, Danny Kirrane and Corey Johnson.

The film is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who co-wrote the screenplay with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman. It is produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Digger Release Date

Digger will release in theatres in India on October 2, 2026, including IMAX. The film is a Legendary Pictures production presented by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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