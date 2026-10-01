Digger X Reviews: Tom Cruise-Starrer Gets Mixed Response, From 'Pure Genius' To 'Agony To Watch'

Not every plan goes the way it is expected to. Digger brings an unusual story to the big screen, following a powerful man whose mission takes an unexpected turn and puts him in a difficult situation.
About Digger
Digger follows a powerful man who races against time to prove that he can save humanity after a disaster caused by his own actions threatens to destroy everything. The story centres on his desperate attempt to prevent the catastrophe from escalating while presenting a satirical take on power and responsibility.
Digger X Reviews
Viewers have shared mixed reactions to Digger on X; some viewers praised Digger for its unique storytelling, direction and cinematography. Tom Cruise's performance also received appreciation, with several viewers calling the film an unusual and memorable cinematic experience.
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I can 100% see why some will hate Digger. They will call it pretentious & say they did not connect with the characters. That criticism is not entirely invalid.— Jason Evans (@JasonDukeEvans) September 29, 2026
But I loved it. I had a great time and thought it had a compelling and unique way to tell its story.
Full review soon! pic.twitter.com/HRlF3g1ujX
Digger is a self-indulgent mess of a film... and I loved it. This won't be for everyone, but if you get past the heavy-handedness of the story you will have a great time. Tom Cruise really goes for it!— Jason Evans (@JasonDukeEvans) September 29, 2026
Here is my 100-word review: https://t.co/GaUbiwM7LA pic.twitter.com/NFDdqCYr3v
Go Watch Digger! One of the finest filmsI have seen in a long time... Moved... Deeply! @aginarritu Alejandro Inarritu... You made me absolutely feel fullfilled..... An Artistic Super Dose. @TomCruise you take a bow...! You are a feast! @rizwanahmed You are Fabulous... So proud. pic.twitter.com/nUXqDs4AVq— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) October 1, 2026
Going for a second watch tommorrow! It's alot to take in! Hilarious performace by Tom and all the cast! ????— STORMANGEL777 ???????? ???????????? (@stormangel777) October 1, 2026
#DiggerMovie left me exhilarated, angry, baffled, captivated, frustrated and utterly in disbelief. So in short, I think loved it. What Iñárritu and Cruise have crafted here is one of the most unique film experiences I've had in quite some time, unlike anything I've seen this… pic.twitter.com/gnG3JISpKm— Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) September 29, 2026
@diggerthemovie is pure genius.— Lo (@LoFromZurich) October 1, 2026
Perfectly balanced on a difficult topic, stunning scenery and direction as well as an overall performance by Tom Cruise and the rest of the actors.
Whether you believe or not in the presented matter, you can't leave the theater without feeling… pic.twitter.com/CXnHGcRvRl
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However, some viewers did not connect with the film and criticised its confusing and self-indulgent narrative. A few reactions described the movie as difficult to watch and felt that its attempt to convey a deeper meaning did not work.
DIGGER is absolute agony to watch, which might be sort of the point, but still. Torture. https://t.co/ieS0kvlPIs— Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) September 29, 2026
WTF is this movie even about? Nothing in the previews even explains it or hints to what it is. Just a bunch of random nonsense.— Mr. Joshua (@MrJoshua3577) October 1, 2026
Nothing being advertised makes me want to see it or even remotely interested in it
Digger is extremely self indulgent slog that spends its entire runtime trying to convince you of a deeper meaning to all its wild swings that simply isn't there. Full review via @GeekVibesNation here https://t.co/Q8dM6PMKFr— Toon talks (@talkingdamovies) September 29, 2026
Digger Cast And Crew
Digger stars Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, with Sandra Hüller as his half-sister Emma Rockwell. John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Riz Ahmed and Jesse Plemons also feature in key roles. The supporting cast includes Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman, Sophie Wilde, Pip Torrens, Mercedes Hernández, Danny Kirrane and Corey Johnson.
The film is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who co-wrote the screenplay with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman. It is produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Digger Release Date
Digger will release in theatres in India on October 2, 2026, including IMAX. The film is a Legendary Pictures production presented by Warner Bros. Pictures.
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