Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Advance Booking Gets Strong Response, Crosses This Amount

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, is recording a strong response at the advance booking counters ahead of its theatrical release on Friday.

The movie is showing an excellent momentum in advance sales, crossing the Rs 17 crore mark domestically for the first three days, in just 72 hours after bookings opened, according to Sacnilk's reported figures.

ALSO READ: Vvan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Sees Growth, Mints This Amount

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Drishyam 3 Day 1 Advance Booking

The film's opening day is leading the advance sales figures. Sacnilk reported that Drishyam 3 had generated Rs 19.63 crore in advance gross bookings for Friday, with the national capital emerging as the top performing market at Rs 4.45 crore.

The latest reported figures represent a significant increase from earlier advance booking numbers as the film moves closer to its release date. On September 29, the tracker had reported Rs 17.35 crore in advance bookings across the first three days, including Rs 11.12 crore after excluding blocked seats.

The strong pre-sales have also prompted trade expectations of a sizeable opening for the film. The trade is expecting Drishyam: The Conclusion to take a Rs 50+ crore net opening, while noting that the advance booking momentum had been strong with days still remaining before release.

Release Date and Caste

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is set to hit the theatres on Friday, October 2. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar.

The cast also includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The third instalment is positioned as the conclusion to the Hindi Drishyam story, with the narrative once again focused on Vijay Salgaonkar and his efforts to protect his family from a fresh investigation.

About The Movie

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family years after the events of the previous films. Vijay once again finds himself facing a fresh threat to the carefully constructed life he built to protect his family.

This time he comes up against Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) along with her new adversaries played by Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.

The film explores whether Vijay can once again stay ahead of the law and protect his family as the pressure surrounding his past intensifies.

ALSO READ: Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 20: Soori-Starrer Sees Dip, Eyes Rs 100 Crore India Net

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.