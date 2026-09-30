Vvan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Sees Growth, Mints This Amount

Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan - Force of the Forrest bounced back on Day 5 after a sharp Monday drop. The fantasy thriller saw a 14.3% rise in collections on Tuesday, giving its box office run a small boost.

Here's a look at the film's Day 5 earnings and its box office performance.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Vvan - Force of the Forrest collected Rs 6 crore net in India on Day 5. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 44.85 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 53.45 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

The film also earned Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 4.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 57.95 crore.

Box Office So Far

Vvan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Friday i.e. Day 1, followed by Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. The film then dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4 before recovering with Rs 6 crore on Day 5. The Tuesday growth has given the film some momentum as it heads further into its first week.

All About The Film

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a 2026 Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who makes his feature film debut with the movie.

Written by Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

ALSO READ: Main Ladega OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know About The Boxing Drama

Sidharth Malhotra plays Rishi Kumar/Veer and Tamannaah Bhatia as Mamta Kumar in the film, along with Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, Milind Gunaji, Avtar Gill and Durgesh Kumar in key roles.

The film draws inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta, Patna, and is set in the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar to sell his land. Despite warnings about the goddess Vandevi, he enters a forbidden forest and encounters a supernatural force. He soon finds himself caught in a battle against forces beyond his understanding and must protect his people from a deadly threat.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest was announced in 2024 and went through several changes to its release date before finally hitting theatres on September 25, 2026.

ALSO READ: Drishyam: The Conclusion Release: Plot, Cast, Recap, Where To Watch Previous Films And More

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.