Bhopal Shocker: Retired IAS Officer Murdered, Domestic Help Hired Two Days Ago Missing

A retired IAS officer identified as Rakesh Agarwal was allegedly murdered at his residence in Surajnagar, Bhopal on Wednesday, with police suspecting a domestic help who was hired just two days before the murder and has since gone missing.

According to the police, Agarwal's body was found inside his house and he was was allegedly killed by slitting his throat. He lived at the residence, which comes under Ratibad police station limits, with his wife.

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According to a Ratibad police official quoted by IANS, the domestic help has been missing since the incident and has subsequently become a prime suspect in the preliminary investigation into the murder.

Following the discovery of the body, senior police officers reached the residence and inspected the crime scene. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the residence to collect and examine physical evidence.

Investigators are examining the material recovered from the scene as a part of efforts to reconstruct the events that led to the murder of the retired officer.

Police are also reportedly examining CCTV footage recovered from cameras installed at the residence and nearby locations. The footage is expected to help investigators establish the movements of the missing domestic worker and determine what happened around the time of the murder, IANS reported.

Multiple police teams have reportedly been deployed to trace the whereabouts of the domestic worker. Police are also questioning neighbours and people familiar with the household to establish whether anyone visited the residence around the time of the incident.

At this stage, the police have not established a motive for the murder. According to reports, investigators are also examining whether the missing domestic worker acted alone or had assistance from others.

Agarwal's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The post-mortem report is expected to establish the precise nature of the injuries and other forensic details relevant to the investigation.

The police have registered a case and launched an official investigation into the murder and are examining evidence related to the crime.

The investigation remains underway with the police yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder and the role of the missing domestic worker.

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