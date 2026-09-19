Husband Murdered Over Contact With First Wife? Woman, Lover Among Four Held In Lucknow

A woman, identified by the police as Sufia Bano, allegedly conspired to kill her husband, Ramkishore Valmiki, following repeated disputes over his continued contact with his first wife, Kavita Devi.

According to DCP (Lucknow South) Mohammad Mushtaq, Bano had been in a relationship with Valmiki for around four years before getting married approximately two years ago. Police alleged that Bano had also been in a relationship with Munna alias Muchhhad, 52, which Ramkishore eventually discovered. The disputes intensified after Ramkishore resumed visiting his first wife Kavita Devi, and providing her with financial support, which Bano allegedly opposed.

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"Bano was also in an illicit relationship with Munna alias Muchhad, 52, which came to the knowledge of Ramkishore. This led to frequent disputes between the couple, particularly after Ramkishore resumed visiting his first wife Kavita Devi and giving her financial support, which Bano opposed," Mushtaq, accompanied by Additional DCP Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar, told NDTV.

"Bano then conspired with Munna and his associate Mohammad Iqbal alias Basir Ahmed, 40, to kill Ramkishore," he said. The case came to light after the body of Ramkishore Valmiki was found inside a wooden box near a canal.

The police stated that Bano conspired with Munna and Mohammad Iqbal alias Basir Ahmed to kill Ramkishore. On the intervening night of September 14 and 15, Bano allegedly called Munna and Iqbal to her house. Police said she left the door unlocked in order for them to enter. The two men allegedly entered while Ramkishore was asleep and stabbed him to death, according to DCP Mushtaq, NDTV reported.

The police also stated that the accused subsequently attempted to remove evidence from the house. According to their account, the floor was plastered to conceal blood stains. Investigators also recovered a blood-stained broom, the victim's clothes and the knife allegedly used in the murder.

It is alleged that Bano subsequently called her 16 year old son. The group then proceeded to place Ramkishore's body inside a wooden box kept under a bed at the house. On the night of September 15, the accused allegedly loaded the box containing the body onto an e-rickshaw.

The police stated that the box was then dumped under a canal bridge near Bhawakhada in Kanakha in an attempt to destroy evidence and prevent identification.

The case came to light after Kavita Devi filed a complaint with the police. The FIR was registered on September 17, under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), among other provisions. Police teams examined approximately 170-180 CCTV recordings along the suspected route taken by the e-rickshaw. Police also used technical surveillance and field intelligence to trace those involved, according to DCP Mushtaq.

Sufia Bano, Munna and Mohammad Iqbal were arrested on Friday, while Bano's 16-year-old juvenile son was also arrested. Police said they have also recovered the alleged murder weapon and the e-rickshaw used to transport the body, NDTV reported.

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