Ahead Of IPO, Anthropic Weighs New AI Model To Counter OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra: Report

Anthropic is considering releasing a new artificial intelligence model to counter OpenAI's growing momentum following the launch of GPT-6 Astra, according to Reuters. The deliberations come ahead of an expected initial public offering and shortly after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for an industry-wide slowdown in the development of more capable AI systems.

"We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models," Amodei wrote in a 3,800-word essay published on Sept. 12. The essay painted a bleak picture of swarms of AI agents taking over the internet and moving beyond human control. It drew support from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra, released this month, has gained traction among businesses, prompting some prospective Anthropic investors to reassess the company's position as the leading provider of enterprise AI tools, investors told Reuters.

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Anthropic is evaluating the safety of its next model as part of its deliberations over a possible release. Some discussions have focused on balancing investment in new models with efforts to improve profitability, as rising interest rates sharpen investors' focus on when the company could begin generating profits. Anthropic has however declined to comment.

A launch would test Anthropic's ability to defend its position in enterprise AI while preserving the safety-focused identity that has distinguished it from competitors.

OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra Gains Enterprise Traction

OpenAI released GPT-6 Astra on Sept. 3, highlighting improvements in computer use, software engineering, cybersecurity and professional work.

The model has received a positive response from enterprise users and developers, prompting potential investors in an Anthropic IPO to examine whether OpenAI could begin taking market share from the company. Anthropic has been viewed for months as the leader in enterprise AI.

Astra accounted for about 13% of enterprise AI spending tracked by corporate expense platform Ramp, compared with about 8% for Anthropic's Claude Fable, according to the latest available data.

Astra has also moved ahead on OpenRouter, a widely used platform that routes developers' traffic across AI models. OpenRouter said its users spent more on OpenAI models than on Anthropic models last week, the first time OpenAI had led by that measure in more than two and a half years.

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