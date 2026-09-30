Hyderabad: Bank Customer Care Executive Found Dead In Hotel With Multiple Injuries

A 34-year-old woman, identified as B Sirisha, was found dead inside a hotel room at Gokul Pride Hotel in SR Nagar, Hyderabad, with police suspecting that a late night argument with the man accompanying her may have led to a fatal assault.

Sirisha, a bank customer care executive, was a native of Nagasamudram in Telangana's Vikarabad district. She was reportedly a divorcee and was in a relationship with the man the police are currently looking for, A Srinivas, who allegedly accompanied her to the hotel. The police have registered a murder case against Srinivas under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

ALSO READ: Husband Murdered Over Contact With First Wife? Woman, Lover Among Four Held In Lucknow

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Sirisha had checked into the hotel with Srinivas on September 24. The two used false names and identity documents while checking into the hotel. Police stated that Srinivas registered himself as "Ganesh", while Sirisha was recorded as "Durga". "The couple was staying in Room No. 10," said Jubille Hills DCP A Ramana Reddy.

Hotel staff became suspicious after Srinivas left the premises at around 3.30 am on Tuesday, reportedly telling reception staff that Sirisha would have breakfast and check out later.

When she failed to respond to repeated calls to the room, staff alerted police. The room was subsequently opened with a spare key in the presence of police, and Sirisha was found dead on the bed, NDTV reported.

"We suspect that Sirisha and Srinivas had an argument in the night, and he attacked her with a blunt object, causing death," DCP Ramana Reddy added.

Investigators reportedly found multiple injuries on Sirisha's body, while sources cited in the NDTV report stated that the police suspect that she may have been assaulted with a curtain rod. However, the final forensic examination and analysis will conclude the cause of death.

Following the discovery of the body, a Clues Team examined the hotel room and collected forensic evidence. Investigators have also secured the hotel's CCTV footage in order to attempt to reconstruct the events leading up to Sirisha's death.

Special police teams have been deployed to trace the whereabouts of Srinivas. Police are also examining discrepancies surrounding the woman's identity. While the identity document recovered during the investigation reportedly carried the name Durga, records from an earlier private-hospital treatment reportedly identified her as Sirisha. Investigators are also looking into the victim's previous treatment following an alleged assault by her husband. Investigators are examining whether that history has anything to do with Sirisha's murder.

The investigation remains underway, with the police examining forensic evidence, CCTV footage, hotel records and the circumstances surrounding Srinivas's disappearance.

ALSO READ: UP Horror: Man Attacks Wife, Two Priests During Ritual In Azamgarh, Shot Dead After 7-Hour Standoff

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.