Seven Seas Hospitality Faces FSSAI Action, Licence Suspended Over Serious Food Safety Lapses

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India suspended Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.'s licence with immediate effect following an inspection in which the authority found multiple serious food safety and hygiene violations at the food premises of the hospitality company.

The action was taken after inspectors observed poor hygiene and sanitation conditions, rotten food materials, improper food storage practices, and major infrastructure and pest-control deficiencies.

Food Safety Violations Found During Inspection

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FSSAI stated that during its investigation at the food premises of Seven Seas, the officers found issues such as water stagnation, foul odour, filth, and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas, indicating major hygiene issues.

Apart from that, the authority found several deteriorated food items, including tomatoes, papaya, jaggery, cashew nuts, and capsicum, which had fungal growth or were already rotten. The investigation also found use of blackened and degraded cooking oil.

FSSAI also found that there is an issue with food storage practices, which becomes another area of concern. The officers found inadequate segregation of meat and vegetarian food, improper storage of meat, and condensation dripping onto food items inside cold storage units.

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Licence Suspended With Immediate Effect

The inspection also identified refrigeration leakage, excessive ice deposition, plaster flaking, inadequate cold storage, poor ventilation and lighting, and the presence of cockroaches and house flies.

FSSAI also found that the food business operator was non-compliant with required sanitation, record maintenance, and water testing policies of the authority.

Around 74 kg/litres of non-compliant food articles were destroyed on-site, while the FBO achieved a compliance score of only 30%, placing it in the “Non-compliance” category.

Following the inspection, FSSAI suspended the licence issued to Seven Seas Hospitality with immediate effect. The company has also been directed to cease all food business activities during the suspension period.

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