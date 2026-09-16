FSSAI Suspends Licence Of Syrup Maker Ganesh Food Products; Finds Cockroaches During Unit Inspection

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has suspended the licence of Ganesh Products Pvt. following serious food safety and hygiene violations found during an inspection of its food manufacturing unit.

According to a post shared by the IANS Live X account, the inspection found serious food safety and hygiene violations at the manufacturing unit. The inspection found poor cleaning and sanitation across the premises. Officials observed dirt, soil, dark matter, algae or fungal spots, cockroaches, rodents, flies and cobwebs in processing and storage areas.

The finished product storage area was also found inadequate. Products were improperly stacked and kept close to walls, while ventilation was insufficient.

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Inspectors found rusting on most production containers, with some containers in an unhygienic condition and carrying unwanted material. The facility also had expired or unlabelled food materials stored alongside finished products. Waste, old stock, rejected lots and scrap materials had accumulated in food handling areas.

The inspection further revealed significant pest infestation, including dead mice, cockroaches and rodents. The officials found that rodent boxes were absent and pest control equipment was not functional.

The FSSAI also found that testing records for control samples covering one year or the product's shelf life were unavailable. Other structural and maintenance issues included flaking paint, dampness, broken floor tiles and damaged corners.

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Several required records and procedures were also missing. These included mock recall records, a jewellery policy, proper handwashing facilities, consumer complaint records and internal and external audit records.

The FSSAI said the serious non compliances had the potential to compromise food safety and public health. The food regulator has suspended the FSSAI licence of Ganesh Products with immediate effect until further orders.

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