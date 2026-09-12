FSSAI Recalls Shalimar's Chef Coriander Powder And Carrageenan Over Safety Concerns

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued recall orders to two Food Business Operators (FBOs) following laboratory testing that found their food products unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The regulator has ordered M/S Nilgiri Oil & Allied Industries to immediately recall Shalimar's Chef – Coriander Powder and M/S Aquagri Processing Pvt. Ltd. to recall Carrageenan from the market.

In a social media post, FSSAI said both FBOs are required to carry out immediate market recalls in accordance with the FSS (Food Recall Procedure) Regulations, 2017.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Nilgiri Oil and Allied Industries: Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder

A regulatory sample of “Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder” was drawn from the premises of M/s Nilgiri Oil & Allied Industries, under the relevant provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.

The sample was analysed and was found not satisfactory with respect to pesticide residues and did not conform to the prescribed standards under the FSS (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011 read with the FSS (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

The Food Analyst opined that the submitted food sample was ‘Unsafe' within the meaning of Section 3(1)(zz) of the FSS Act, 2006.

ALSO READ | Tukaram Mundhe Effect: 12,000 Raids, 875 Arrests, Rs 67 Cr Tainted Food Seized In 100-Day FDA Blitz

The FBO was given an opportunity to appeal against the Food Analyst's report under the FSS Act, 2006. The FBO preferred an appeal, and the second part of the sample was accordingly sent for retesting.

The retest also found the sample unsatisfactory with respect to pesticide residues and non-compliant with the prescribed standards under the FSS (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011. The sample was again classified as 'Unsafe' under Section 3(1)(zz) of the FSS Act, 2006.

Based on the findings, the product “Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder” has been found to be unsafe and its manufacture is in contravention of the applicable provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations made thereunder.

Accordingly, the implicated food product is required to be immediately recalled from the market.

Aquagiri Processing: Carrageenan

A regulatory sample of “Carrageenan” was drawn from the premises of M/s. Aquagri Processing Pvt Ltd, by the CFSO, FSSAI, Southern Region Office, under Section of the FSS Act, 2006.

The sample was analysed and was found not satisfactory with respect to Cadmium and did not conform to the specifications prescribed under the FSS (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011 read with the FSS (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

The Food Analyst accordingly opined that the submitted food sample was “Unsafe” within the meaning of Section 3(1)(zz) of the FSS Act, 2006.

The FBO was given an opportunity to appeal against the Food Analyst's report under the FSS Act, 2006. The FBO preferred an appeal, and the second part of the sample was accordingly sent for retesting.

ALSO READ | FDA Crackdown: 6 Prominent Mumbai Eateries Suspended, 7-Day Notice Must For Bhandaras

The Referral Food Laboratory accordingly opined that the sample was “Unsafe” as defined under Section of the FSS Act, 2006.

Based on the findings of the Referral Food Laboratory, the product "Carrageenan" has been found to be unsafe, and its manufacture is in contravention of the applicable provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations made thereunder.

The product has accordingly been ordered to be immediately recalled from the market, with the FBO required to take all necessary measures in accordance with the FSS (Food Recall Procedure) Regulations, 2017.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.