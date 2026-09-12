Bihar Floods: Over 47 Lakh People Affected Across 15 Districts; Ganga Stays Above Danger Mark

Bihar's flood situation worsened over the weekend, with nearly 48 lakh people affected across 15 districts and 87-88 blocks, according to state disaster management and water resources bulletins. More than 11 lakh people have been displaced and moved to relief camps and community kitchens, while four embankment breaches have worsened waterlogging and erosion. Several rivers, including the Ganga, continue to flow above danger levels.

Rivers Breach Danger Levels

The Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at multiple monitoring points, including Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur's Sultan Ganj, Kahalgaon and Munger. At Sultan Ganj, the river stood roughly 2.12 metres above the danger level, though the Business Upturn report noted that water levels there had begun to recede.

The Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Punpun, Bagmati and Ghaghra rivers were also flowing above their respective danger thresholds at various locations.

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Worst-Affected Districts

The 15 districts under flood impact are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnia, Arwal and Madhepura, per the report.

Relief Efforts Underway

More than 1,400 boats have been deployed for evacuation and relief distribution in inundated areas, while upwards of 950 community kitchens are functioning across affected blocks to provide cooked meals to stranded families.

Health teams have also been stationed at relief camps to guard against water-borne diseases, Business Upturn said.

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More Rain Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Bihar in the coming days.

September rainfall in the state is already running about 20% above normal, raising the risk of further river-level rises, particularly with upstream catchments in Nepal also receiving heavy precipitation, the report added.

The 2026 floods rank among the most severe Bihar has witnessed in recent years, with the Ganga breaching record levels at several points, including Patna's Gandhi Ghat earlier in the week, ahead of the kharif harvest season.

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