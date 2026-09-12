Xi Says China Will Work With BRICS To Bring Peace To Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on BRICS countries to help end the conflict in the Middle East, saying China was ready to work with other members to push for peace.

Speaking at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Xi said the bloc should play its “due role” in resolving the conflict and described BRICS as an important platform for cooperation among emerging and developing economies.

He called on member states to stand on "the right side of history" in addressing the crisis in West Asia, Bloomberg reported.

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Chinese President said the war in the Middle East had inflicted serious losses on people across the region and did not serve the common interests of the international community, the news agency reported.

The Chinese president also used the summit to push BRICS toward deeper technology cooperation, urging member nations to step up collaboration on open-source AI and inviting them to join a Beijing-led artificial intelligence bloc.

He further called on the grouping to take a leading role in shaping global governance frameworks for cyberspace, outer space and deep-sea resources, framing these emerging domains as areas where BRICS nations could jointly set the rules rather than defer to Western-led standards.

The two-day summit, hosted by India, brought together leaders from the 11-nation bloc against the backdrop of overlapping global crises, including the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, along with trade tensions and energy security concerns.

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Xi's visit to India, his first since 2019, is being watched closely as a marker of the gradual thaw in ties between the two countries following the deadly 2020 border clash in the Galwan valley.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was also present at the summit, his first visit to India, with the safety of Indian seafarers and the conflict's regional spillover forming part of bilateral discussions on the sidelines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has separately reiterated India's commitment to pursuing lasting peace in the region.

Xi's call for a unified BRICS role in Middle East diplomacy echoes previous statements from Beijing pushing for a ceasefire and a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, and comes as the bloc continues to position itself as a counterweight to Western-led forums on questions of global governance and conflict resolution.

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