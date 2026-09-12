HDFC Bank Reappoints Srinivasa Rangan, Jimmy Tata As Whole-Time Directors

HDFC Bank Board has approved the reappointment of V Srinivasa Rangan and Jimmy Tata as Whole-Time Directors, according to an exchange filing on Saturday, September 12. The lender has also submitted names of two candidates for the position of MD & CEO.

Rangan has been appointed as a Whole-time Director of the Bank from November 23, 2026 till November 22, 2027, while Tata has been appointed for a three year term.

The board also gave nod to create one additional position of Whole-time Director with the aim to ensure sharper synergy and oversight, while to have a larger pipeline for succession planning. Following this addition, the private lender will have four Whole-Time Directors. The position will be filled in consultation with the new MD & CEO.

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Rangan is the Executive Director of HDFC Bank and heads the human resources, corporate legal, group oversight & secretarial, investment banking, information ecurity Group, Ethics Function and Fraud & Vigilance functions of the Bank.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from University of Delhi and is an Associate of the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Jimmy Tata is a Chartered Financial Analysts from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analyst of India with an

experience of over 35 years in the Banking and Financial sector. He commenced his career in 1987 as a Consultant in Strategic Consultants. In 1989, Tata joined Apple Industries and the last position held was Head – in the Wholesale Leasing and Hire Purchase Division. Tata is associated with HDFC Bank since 1994, when he joined as a Relationship Manager in

Corporate Banking Department and over the years was promoted as Head of the Corporate Banking Department. In June 2013 he was appointed as Chief Risk Officer of HDFC Bank.

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