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Xi Invites BRICS Nations To Join China-Led AI Cooperation Bloc

Chinese President Xi Jinping calls on BRICS nations to deepen open-source AI cooperation and join a Beijing-led initiative on artificial intelligence.

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Xi Invites BRICS Nations To Join China-Led AI Cooperation Bloc
Xi Jinping urges BRICS nations to deepen AI cooperation under a China-led initiative.
(Photo: PTI)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on BRICS countries to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence and invited them to join a China-led initiative aimed at advancing AI collaboration.

Xi made the remarks while addressing BRICS countries, according to Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua.

The Chinese president urged BRICS members to step up open-source AI cooperation, while proposing an initiative focused on using artificial intelligence to advance new industrialisation.

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Xi also called on BRICS nations to play a greater role in shaping governance in emerging and strategic areas, including cyberspace, outer space and deep-sea activities.

The push comes as Beijing seeks to strengthen cooperation among emerging economies on artificial intelligence and other frontier technologies. China has increasingly promoted open-source AI as an alternative to technology ecosystems dominated by the US.

According ro media reports, Xi's proposal could give BRICS a broader role in setting norms around AI and other emerging technologies, while strengthening China's position as a key driver of technology cooperation within the grouping.

(This is a developing story)

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Xi Invites BRICS Nations To Join China-Led AI Cooperation Bloc

Xi Invites BRICS Nations To Join China-Led AI Cooperation Bloc

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