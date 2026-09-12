'Mandaadi' Box Office Collection Day 2: Soori-Suhas Starrer Picks Up Pace With Strong Growth

Mandaadi is picking up pace at the box office as the Soori and Suhas starrer enters its second day in theatres. The film has shown a noticeable jump in collections, keeping its theatrical run on a strong note.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

On the second day, Mandaadi recorded Rs 6.55 crore in India across 2,864 shows, with 44.9% overall occupancy. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 11.40 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 13.35 crore.



The film also added Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 2. Its total overseas gross has reached Rs 2.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 15.85 crore.

The Day 2 collection saw a 35.1% growth compared to Day 1 collection.

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The Tamil version contributed Rs 5.45 crore to the Day 2 India net collection, recording 46% occupancy across 2,239 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.10 crore from 625 shows, with 41% occupancy.

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Box Office Summary

Sacnilk reports that Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore net on Day 1. The film recorded 32.7% occupancy across 2,953 shows on its first day. On Day 2, it added Rs 6.55 crore, the report stated.

About Mandaadi

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer who returns to his coastal village and forms a team of fisherfolk for an important festival race. As the competition gets closer, old rivalries and personal conflicts create challenges for him.

The film stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay, along with Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan, Achyuth Kumar and others.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by RS Infotainment, the film combines action, drama and sports. Mandaadi released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.



ALSO READ: Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 1: Soori Starrer Starts Journey With Decent Response

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