Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases: 'Varavu', 'Magudam', 'Panchanama' And More To Watch

Several new films and series are arriving on OTT platforms, offering viewers a mix of action, romance, horror, mystery, family drama and comedy. From Malayalam thrillers to Tamil entertainers and Telugu crime stories, there is something for different tastes.

ALSO READ | Toxic Vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Spiritual Drama Continues To Outperform Yash Starrer

Varavu

Varavu is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Shaji Kailas. Joju George plays Kaattungal Paulson, whose return home brings him face-to-face with old crimes, corruption and long-standing rivalries. Vani Viswanath, Murali Gopy and Arjun Ashokan are also part of the cast.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

OTT: ZEE5

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Vivaah

Vivaah is a Malayalam drama-romance directed by Blesson Elssa. The film follows four couples dealing with different challenges in marriage, including relationships, social expectations and personal choices. Naira Nihar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kottayam Ramesh, Sruthy Jayan and Abhishek Sreekumar feature in the cast.

OTT: Sun NXT

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Maharaja Hostel

Maharaja Hostel is a Malayalam horror-comedy about college students and their experiences after moving into a hostel. Directed by Charu Wakan, the film stars Akhil NRD, Akhil Shah, Sharath Babu and Sajin Cherukayil.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Achyuta Avataaram

Achyuta Avataaram is a Malayalam cybercrime drama thriller set in Kasaragod. The story follows a woman who becomes a victim of a cyber scam and decides to fight for justice. Malavika Nandan leads the film, with Avinash and Seema G. Nair in supporting roles.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Prince Of Mollywood

Prince Of Mollywood is a Malayalam comedy-drama series about Firoz, an aspiring actor who leaves his family business to pursue a career in cinema. Dain Davis leads the cast, alongside Harishma, Nirmal Palazhi and Vidhya Vijaykumar.

OTT: JioHotstar

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Vishwanath And Sons

Vishwanath And Sons is a Tamil romantic family entertainer directed by Venky Atluri. Suriya plays a middle-aged bachelor whose life changes when a young woman falls in love with him. Mamitha Baiju also stars in the film.

OTT: Netflix

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Vengeance

Vengeance is a Tamil drama mystery thriller directed by Rahul Ashok. Abarnarhi leads the cast, with Ilavarasu, Kaali Venkat, Livingston and Y.G. Mahendran. The story follows a woman who sets out to complete her mission while dealing with her mysterious past.

OTT: Aha Tamil

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Magudam

Magudam is a Tamil action drama starring Vishal in dual roles, along with Anjali and Dushara Vijayan. Directed by Vishal, the film follows a man who confronts his violent past while trying to protect his son from dangerous gangsters.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Panchanama

Panchanama is a Telugu investigative crime thriller series. Bharath Srinivasan plays Jai, a police officer investigating his brother's suspicious death. His search leads him to a larger medical crime network. The six-episode series is directed by Mohan Srivatsa.

OTT: ZEE5

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Koloveri

Koloveri is a Telugu comedy-drama centred on a relationship filled with love, disagreements and everyday emotional situations. Directed by Krishna Poojitha, the series stars Raviteja Mukkavalli, Shavya Samala, Olya and Shreya Nagesh.

OTT: ETV Win

Release Date: September 11, 2026

ALSO READ | Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.