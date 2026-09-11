Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Mirzapur :The Movie crossed the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide on Day 7, despite witnessing a dip in collections from Day 6.

The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer has completed a week at the box office amid tough competition from other releases.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

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The Jitendra Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer collected a net of Rs 10.55 crore in India on Day 7 across 10,379 shows. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 148.45 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 176.94 crore, according to the Sacnilk report.

Day 7 collection of Rs 10.55 crore represents a 15.9% drop from yesterday's net collection of Rs 12.55 crore.

The film added Rs 2.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 35.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 212.44 crore.

The Hindi version remained the major contributor, earning Rs 10.57 crore net, while the Telugu version added Rs 5 lakh on Day 7.

Mirzapur recorded an overall occupancy of 27.58% on Day 7. Morning shows registered 13.31% occupancy, which increased to 24.69% in the afternoon and 27.08% in the evening. Night shows witnessed the strongest demand, with occupancy reaching an impressive 43%.

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Box Office So Far

Mirzapur: The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1 before recording stronger collections over the weekend. It earned Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday.

The film then saw its collections drop to Rs 16 crore on Monday and Rs 15.60 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it added another Rs 12.80 crore, marking a 17.9% decline from the previous day.

Mirzapur:The Movie is also facing competition from other films at the box office. Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Hanuman Ansh continue to draw audiences, while Arshad Warsi's Jeevan Bheema Yojana adds to the competition in theatres.

The film will now look to maintain its momentum as competition at the box office intensifies, with the weekend just around the corner.

About The Film

Released on September 4, Mirzapur: The Movie is a Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular streaming franchise. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been released in Hindi and Telugu and has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. It carries an A certificate.

The cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi, among others.

The story follows the ongoing battle for the throne of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new threats emerge. As rival groups battle to control the city's underworld, old grudges, revenge and power struggles once again take centre stage.

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