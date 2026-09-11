BRICS Summit 2026: Confident Conference Will Feature Meaningful Discussions, Says PM Modi

India will host the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit on September 12-13, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading discussions aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation, promoting development and addressing global challenges amid rising geopolitical tensions.

On X, PM Modi posted, “In the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am confident that the conference will have positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the wish of world welfare.”

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He added further in Sanskrit, translated here: “He should sit with the virtuous and associate with the virtuous. One should never engage in quarreling with the virtuous or friendship with the wicked.”

India, which assumed the BRICS chairship on January 1, 2026, is seeking to use the grouping to build bridges among member countries despite differences over international conflicts. New Delhi's approach is centred on relationships over rivalry, substance over statements and people over politics, while maintaining India's strategic autonomy.

The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” Modi is expected to emphasise constructive dialogue and meaningful outcomes focused on global welfare.

Members and Key Leaders

The expanded BRICS grouping brings together 11 full members, including India, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, the UAE, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. Leaders and senior representatives are expected to participate, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The presence of members with differing positions on global conflicts, including Iran and the UAE, highlights the diplomatic complexity facing the grouping.

India is expected to push for a stronger voice for the Global South, greater development cooperation and reforms to global governance institutions. The agenda includes trade, investment, energy, food security, supply-chain resilience and strengthening multilateralism.

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Ahead of the summit, Modi is scheduled to address the BRICS Business Forum on September 11, bringing together major corporate leaders.

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