Rentomojo vs Asset Reconstruction vs Manipal Payment IPO Day 3: GMP, Subscription Status, Expected Listing Gain

Rentomojo IPO GMP today signals a potential 34.9% listing gain as the Rs 1,255.57-crore issue enters its final day of subscription on September 11. Asset Reconstruction Company (India) IPO follows with an implied 10.43% gain, while Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO indicates a 1.47% upside based on the latest GMP.

The Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction Company (India), and Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPOs will close for subscription on Friday, September 11. Investors are tracking the latest GMP, Day 3 subscription figures and category-wise demand to gauge investor sentiment ahead of the expected September 17 listing.

With bidding entering the third and final day, here is a detailed look at the latest IPO GMP, subscription status, expected listing price and key details of the three issues.

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Rentomojo IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium for the Rentomojo IPO stands at Rs 135. Against the upper price band of Rs 404, the GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 539 per share.

This translates into an implied listing gain of approximately 33.42% over the IPO's upper price band.

Rentomojo IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Rentomojo IPO has been subscribed 4.71 times as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, on the final day of bidding.

Rentomojo IPO Details

Rentomojo, an e-commerce furniture and appliance rental platform, is raising Rs 1,255.57 crore through its public issue.

Issue size: Rs 1,255.57 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 1,105.57 crore.

Price band: Rs 384-Rs 404 per share.

Lot size: 37 shares.

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,948.

IPO dates: September 9 to September 11.

Allotment date: September 15.

Listing date: September 17 on BSE and NSE.

Lead managers: Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. and other book-running lead managers.

Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd.

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Asset Reconstruction IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for the Asset Reconstruction Company (India) IPO stands at Rs 14. Against the upper price band of Rs 139, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 153 per share.

The GMP indicates an implied listing gain of approximately 10.07% over the issue price.

Asset Reconstruction IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Asset Reconstruction Company (India) IPO has been subscribed 0.87 times as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the final day of bidding.

Asset Reconstruction IPO Details

Asset Reconstruction Company (India), a non-banking financial company, is raising Rs 732.97 crore through an entirely secondary share sale.

Issue size: Rs 732.97 crore.

Issue structure: Entirely an Offer-for-Sale of 5.27 crore equity shares.

Price band: Rs 132-Rs 139 per share.

Lot size: 107 shares.

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,873.

IPO dates: September 9 to September 11.

Allotment date: September 15.

Listing date: September 17 on BSE and NSE.

Lead manager: IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Manipal Payment IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium for the Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO is Rs 4. Against the upper price band of Rs 339, the estimated listing price is Rs 343 per share.

This indicates an implied listing gain of approximately 1.18% over the IPO's upper price band.

Manipal Payment IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO was subscribed 0.31 times as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the final day of bidding.

Manipal Payment IPO Details

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions, which provides secure issuance and digital payment solutions, is raising Rs 805 crore through a combination of fresh issue and OFS.

Issue size: Rs 805 crore.

Fresh issue: Rs 320 crore.

Offer-for-Sale: Rs 485 crore.

Price band: Rs 322-Rs 339 per share.

Lot size: 44 shares.

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,916.

IPO dates: September 9 to September 11.

Allotment date: September 15.

Listing date: September 17 on BSE and NSE.

Lead manager: Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Rentomojo vs Asset Reconstruction vs Manipal Payment: Which IPO Offers The Highest Listing Gain?

Rentomojo also offers the highest GMP-based potential gain per minimum retail lot among the three IPOs.

IPO GMP (Rs) Upper Price Band (Rs) Estimated Listing Price (Rs) Listing Gain Rentomojo 135 404 539 33.42% Asset Reconstruction 14 139 153 10.07% Manipal Payment 4 339 343 1.18%

Rentomojo: Rs 3,645 (Rs 135 GMP × 37 shares)

Asset Reconstruction: Rs 1,498 (Rs 14 GMP × 107 shares)

Manipal Payment: Rs 176 (Rs 4 GMP × 44 shares)

What To Watch On IPO Day 3

With all three IPOs closing on September 11, investors will closely track overall subscription, QIB, NII and retail demand through the final day.

The final subscription figures will provide a clearer picture of investor demand, while the GMP will continue to indicate unofficial market expectations ahead of the September 17 listing.

However, grey market premiums are unofficial and can change rapidly. GMP should not be treated as a formal indication of the actual listing price. Investors should consider the companies' financial performance, valuations, business prospects and broader market conditions before making investment decisions.

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