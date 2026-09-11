LCC Projects vs Karamtara Engineering vs Steamhouse India IPO GMP Today: Day 3 Subscription, Listing Gain

LCC Projects IPO continues to lead the listing-gain race among the three IPOs entering their final day of subscription on September 11, with the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicating a potential 34.25% listing gain. Karamtara Engineering IPO follows with an estimated 27.17% gain, while Steamhouse India IPO signals a 27.16% upside based on the latest GMP.

GMP and subscription figures will be updated at regular intervals. Check back for the latest numbers and updates.

The IPOs of LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering and Steamhouse India will close for subscription on Friday, September 11. Investors are tracking the latest GMP, Day 3 subscription figures and category-wise demand to assess investor interest ahead of the expected September 17 listing.

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With bidding entering the third and final day, here is a detailed look at the latest IPO GMP, subscription status, estimated listing price and key details of the three issues.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may change frequently. They should not be considered a reliable indicator of actual listing performance.

LCC Projects IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium for the LCC Projects IPO stands at Rs 51. Against the upper price band of Rs 146, the GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 197 per share.

This translates into an implied listing gain of approximately 34.93% over the IPO's upper price band.

LCC Projects IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The LCC Projects IPO has been subscribed 3.84 times as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, the final day of bidding.

Investors can continue to place bids until the IPO closes later today.

LCC Projects IPO Details

Water supply and management infrastructure company LCC Projects is raising Rs 427.14 crore through its book-built IPO.

Issue size: Rs 427.14 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 258 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 169.14 crore.

Price band: Rs 139-Rs 146 per share.

Lot size: 102 shares.

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,892.

IPO dates: September 9 to September 11.

Allotment date: September 15.

Listing date: September 17 on BSE and NSE.

Lead manager: Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd.

Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd.

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Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium for the Karamtara Engineering IPO stands at Rs 69. Against the upper price band of Rs 254, the estimated listing price is Rs 323 per share.

This indicates an implied listing gain of approximately 27.17% over the IPO's upper price band.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Karamtara Engineering IPO has been subscribed 3.61 times as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, the final day of bidding.

The issue will close for subscription today.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Details

Karamtara Engineering, a manufacturer of power transmission and structural engineering equipment, is raising Rs 875 crore through its IPO.

Issue size: Rs 875 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 675 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 200 crore.

Price band: Rs 241-Rs 254 per share.

Lot size: 59 shares.

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,986.

IPO closing date: September 11.

Allotment date: September 15.

Listing date: September 17 on BSE and NSE.

Lead manager: JM Financial Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Ltd.

Steamhouse India IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium for the Steamhouse India IPO stands at Rs 23. Against the upper price band of Rs 81, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 104 per share.

The GMP indicates an implied listing gain of approximately 28.40% over the IPO's upper price band.

Steamhouse India IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Steamhouse India IPO has been subscribed 2.21 times as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, the final day of bidding.

The public issue will close for subscription today.

Steamhouse India IPO Details

Steamhouse India, an industrial steam and energy generation provider, is raising capital through its public issue.

Issue size: Rs 414 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 353 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 61 crore.

Price band: Rs 77-Rs 81 per share.

Lot size: 185 shares.

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,985.

IPO dates: September 9 to September 11.

Allotment date: September 15.

Listing date: September 17 on BSE and NSE.

Lead manager: Equirus Capital Ltd.

Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd.

LCC Projects vs Karamtara Engineering vs Steamhouse India: Which IPO Offers The Highest Listing Gain?

Based on the latest GMP, LCC Projects offers the highest implied listing gain at 34.25%, narrowly ahead of Karamtara Engineering at 27.17% and Steamhouse India at 27.16%.

IPO GMP (Rs) Upper Price Band (Rs) Estimated Listing Price (Rs) Implied Listing Gain LCC Projects 51 146 197 34.93% Steamhouse India 23 81 104 28.40% Karamtara Engineering 69 254 323 27.17%

Although Karamtara Engineering has the highest GMP in absolute rupee terms at Rs 69, LCC Projects has the highest implied percentage listing gain because its upper price band is lower.

The GMP-based potential gain on the minimum retail lot is:

LCC Projects: Rs 5,202(Rs 51 GMP × 102 shares)

Steamhouse India: Rs 4,255 (Rs 23 GMP × 185 shares)

Karamtara Engineering: Rs 4,071 (Rs 69 GMP × 59 shares)

What To Watch On IPO Day 3

With all three IPOs closing on September 11, investors will closely track overall subscription, QIB, NII and retail demand during the final day of bidding.

The final subscription figures will provide a clearer picture of investor demand. Meanwhile, GMP movements will offer an unofficial indication of market expectations ahead of the September 17 listing.

LCC Projects currently leads the three-IPO listing-gain comparison on the basis of GMP, while Karamtara Engineering has the highest absolute GMP. Steamhouse India is only marginally behind Karamtara on implied listing gain.

Grey market premiums are unofficial and can change rapidly. GMP should not be treated as a formal indication of the actual listing price. Investors should consider business fundamentals, financial performance, valuations and overall market conditions before making investment decisions.

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