Putin Arrives In India For BRICS Summit, To Hold Talks With PM Modi, Visit Innoprom Exhibition

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi early Friday for the 18th BRICS Summit, ahead of a packed three-day itinerary that includes bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a joint visit to the INNOPROM industrial exhibition.

Putin was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

"India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, sharing images of the reception.

According to a statement from the Kremlin, Putin will address the plenary session of the BRICS Business Forum later on Friday, a curtain-raiser event that brings together business representatives from member countries ahead of the main summit.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Modi on the same day, followed by a joint visit to INNOPROM, an exhibition jointly organised by the industry and trade ministries of India and Russia.

The main summit proceedings begin on Saturday, when BRICS leaders are expected to discuss initiatives under India's presidency of the bloc and prospects for deepening cooperation across political and security matters, economic and financial ties, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges, besides exchanging views on regional and global developments.

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A concluding expanded session on Sunday will bring together heads of delegation from BRICS member and partner countries, along with invited nations and international organisations, with key outcomes expected to be reflected in the summit's final declaration.

The Kremlin said Putin would hold several other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit during his time in New Delhi.

This year's summit marks 20 years since BRICS was founded, and comes as India hosts the grouping under its rotating presidency.

Putin's visit is his first in-person appearance at a BRICS summit hosted by India, and follows a series of high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Moscow through 2026 covering trade, defence and energy cooperation.

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