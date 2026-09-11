Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 11: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Crude oil prices climbed further on Friday, Sept. 11, with Brent crude trading near $109 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate above $103 as escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to raise concerns over global oil supplies. Both benchmarks have gained nearly 13% over the week, the highest weekly gains since the week ended on July 17.

While prolonged disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz are keeping crude prices elevated, additional risks from attacks around the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia are also keeping traders on edge.

For India, the surge in international crude prices is increasing pressure on oil marketing companies. However, there has been no immediate revision in retail fuel prices. State-run oil marketing companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged since May 25, when the rates were increased by Rs 7.5 a litre.

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Here are the petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities.

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Petrol prices on September 11

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 11

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Since state-run oil marketing companies determine domestic fuel prices based on the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, and dealer margins, apart from global crude prices alone, even though international crude prices are climbing with each passing day, prices of petrol and diesel across India remain the same.

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