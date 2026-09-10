Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Mirzapur The Movie saw its box office momentum slow down on Day 6. Despite the dip, the action thriller is now nearing the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

The Jitendra Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer collected Rs 12.80 crore net in India on Day 6. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 138.15 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 164.78 crore, according to Sacnilk report.

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The film added Rs 2 crore from overseas markets on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 29 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 193.78 crore.

The Hindi version remained the major contributor, earning Rs 12.75 crore net, while the Telugu version added Rs 5 lakh on Day 6.

Box Office So Far

Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1 before recording stronger collections over the weekend. It earned Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday.

The film then saw its collections drop to Rs 16 crore on Monday and Rs 15.60 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it added another Rs 12.80 crore, marking a 17.9% decline from the previous day.

Mirzapur The Movie is also facing competition from other films at the box office. Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Hanuman Ansh continue to draw audiences, while Arshad Warsi's Jeevan Bheema Yojana adds to the competition in theatres.

The film will now look to maintain its momentum as competition at the box office intensifies, with the weekend just around the corner.

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About The Film

Released on September 4, Mirzapur The Movie is a Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular streaming franchise. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been released in Hindi and Telugu and has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. It carries an A certificate.

The cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi, among others.

The story follows the ongoing battle for the throne of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new threats emerge. As rival groups battle to control the city's underworld, old grudges, revenge and power struggles once again take centre stage.

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