Udta Teer First Poster: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan Lead Comedy-Action Film — Check Release Date

A new Bollywood film - Udta Teer - is set to bring comedy and action together on the big screen, with its makers now revealing a key update about the project.

Udta Teer First Poster

The makers of Udta Teer unveiled the film's first poster on Wednesday, giving audiences a glimpse into its unusual world. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the upcoming comedy-action film is set to arrive in cinemas in October.

The poster shows Ayushmann relaxing on a hammock placed between markers representing India and Pakistan. A “Top Secret” file can also be seen, while a goat wearing sunglasses adds a quirky touch to the frame.

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The first look carries the tagline, “Deshbhakti toh yaad hai...par desh nahi” (Patriotism is remembered... but not the country).

Dharma Productions shared the poster on Instagram and announced the film's theatrical release. The post also teased Udta Teer as a story filled with chaos, confusion and action.

Udta Teer Cast And Crew

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film marks their next on-screen collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which released earlier this year.

Written and directed by Aakash A. Kaushik, the film marks his directorial debut. He has previously worked as a writer on projects including Bhooth Bangla, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Thank God and Housefull 4.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film has Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain as producers, while Raunaq Bajaj is credited as co-producer.

Sachin-Jigar have composed the music, with Amitabh Bhattacharya serving as the lyricist. Sony Music India is associated with the film as its music partner

Udta Teer Release Date

Udta Teer is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9, 2026.

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