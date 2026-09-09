Digger Final Trailer Out: Tom Cruise Races To Save Humanity In Crisis Of His Own Making

Some stories can take an unexpected turn when things do not go as planned. Digger brings one such story to the big screen, following a powerful man whose mission soon puts him in a difficult situation.

Digger Official Final Trailer

The official final trailer of Digger gives a glimpse into the upcoming film. Tom Cruise plays the most powerful man in the world, who sets out on a frantic mission to prove that he can save humanity.

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His plan takes a dangerous turn when a disaster he has unleashed threatens to destroy everything. The trailer shows his character dealing with the consequences while trying to prevent the situation from getting worse.

The central idea is summed up by the line, "A man. A plan. A meltdown." The tagline hints at the chaos that follows his mission without revealing major details about the story.

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Tom Cruise Leads The Cast

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu directs Digger, with Tom Cruise in the lead role. The cast also includes Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons.

Iñárritu has co-written the screenplay with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman. The story is by Berman, Iñárritu and Jez Butterworth.

The film is produced by Iñárritu, Mary Parent and Tom Cruise, while Joshua Grode serves as executive producer.

About Digger

Digger is an upcoming satirical black comedy and a co-production between the United States, United Kingdom and Mexico. The film has been shot entirely in VistaVision.

Digger Release Date

Digger will release in theatres in India on October 2, 2026, including IMAX. The film is a Legendary Pictures production presented by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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Watch Trailer Here:

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