Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Four New Tales Of Love, Desire, Relationships — Watch

Netflix has released the trailer for Lust Stories 3, bringing four new stories about love, attraction and complicated relationships. The anthology brings together filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

Four Tales Of Love And Desire

The 2-minute trailer moves between the four stories without revealing too much about the individual plots. It introduces characters caught in awkward, funny and intimate situations, with their relationships often taking unexpected turns. The trailer blends romance and humour with moments of tension as the characters deal with attraction, marriage, vulnerability and choices they may not have expected to make.

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Motwane's segment features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee. Shakun Batra's story stars Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan, while Vishal Bhardwaj's segment brings Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari together. Kiran Rao's story features Gurfateh Pirzada and Sana Thampi as Karan and Lisa.

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What The Directors Said?

Each filmmaker brings a different idea to the anthology. Vikramaditya Motwane said he was interested in exploring what happens when everyday comfort meets unexpected desire. He wanted to tell the story with "warmth, humour and a little bit of unpredictability".

Kiran Rao said her story looks at how the first spark of attraction can turn into something more complicated. She also explores how desire can push people to make choices they normally would not, leading to unexpected consequences.

Shakun Batra said he wanted to focus on relationships where people struggle to understand their own feelings. He noted that “Affection, insecurity, allure and frustration can all exist at the same time,” adding that he wanted to explore these emotions honestly without judging the characters.

Vishal Bhardwaj said he was fascinated by the connection between desire and imagination. His story also explores identity and self-expression through a character who finds her own voice, making it “a particularly exciting story” for him to explore.

Watch The Trailer Here

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