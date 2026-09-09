Flexi Cap Funds: Bringing Flexibility To Your Investment Game

When investing in equities, a question often arises: large, mid or small caps- which one should you choose? Each offers different opportunities, and the answer may change as markets evolve. Flexi cap funds address this by investing across all three, while giving a professional fund manager the flexibility to decide the mix based on market conditions and opportunities.

For investors seeking long-term equity exposure without making these allocation decisions themselves, this offers an approach worth understanding.

Think about a football team. You need players who can hold their ground, build momentum and move quickly when an opportunity opens up. But the manager also needs the freedom to change the strategy as the game unfolds.

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Investing across companies of different sizes can work in a similar way.

What is a flexi cap fund?

A flexi cap fund is an equity mutual fund that can invest across large-, mid- and small-cap companies. As per SEBI guidelines, at least 65% of its total assets must be invested in equity and equity-related instruments. Simply put, for every ₹100 in the fund, at least ₹65 is invested in company shares or instruments linked to them.

So, what does each player bring?

Large caps- the top 100 companies by market capitalization, are generally established businesses that can potentially bring relative stability. Mid caps, ranked 101st- 250th, may offer momentum through growth opportunities. Small caps, ranked 251st onwards, can bring agility through opportunities beyond larger companies, but may also carry greater risk.

Where does flexibility come in?

Would a football manager use the same formation regardless of how the game is unfolding?

A flexi cap fund manager doesn't have to maintain a fixed allocation across the three segments either. Based on market conditions, valuations and available opportunities, the manager can decide where and how much to invest.

For investors, this means exposure to different company sizes through one fund, while the allocation decisions are handled by a professional fund manager.

How can you invest?

You can invest in a Flexi Cap Fund through a lump sum, investing an amount at one time or a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), where a fixed amount is invested regularly. Wondering what your SIP could potentially grow to? Use a SIP Calculator to estimate this based on your investment amount and time period.

Bringing the team together

Markets change, and the same segment may not always present the same opportunities. Much like a football manager adapts the formation as the game unfolds, a flexi cap fund has the flexibility to adjust its market-cap mix as opportunities evolve.

Flexi cap funds remain subject to equity-market risks. Consider your goals, investment horizon and risk appetite before investing.

Score your investment goal with flexibility.

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