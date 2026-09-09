Chinese Astronauts Show How They Grow Plants Aboard China’s Space Station

Chinese astronauts have demonstrated how crops can be cultivated aboard the country's Tiangog space station, as part of a series of experiments aimed at understanding plant growth under space conditions.

The experiments have included aeroponic cultivation, which is a technique in which plant roots are supplied with water and nutrients without being grown in conventional soil, according to information released by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

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China achieved its first successful aeroponic cultivation of cherry tomatoes and wheat in orbit during the Shenzhou-21 mission, Xinhua News reported. This was part of a broader programme of space life science experiments conducted aboard Tiangong, with researchers studying how crops respond to the unique environment of space.

Chinese space authorities have described the experiments as important for developing technologies that could support future long-duration human missions, where producing at least some food in space could reduce dependence on supplies launched from Earth.

How Does Aeroponic Farming Work In Space?

Aeroponic farming does not use soil. Instead, plants are held in place while their roots receive water and nutrients through a controlled system. In space, however, microgravity makes this much harder. On Earth, gravity helps water flow towards the roots and gives plants a clear sense of direction. In orbit, those cues are largely absent.

Chinese astronaut Tang Shengjie explained that water droplets can float around the roots instead of reaching them naturally, so astronauts need specialised equipment to deliver water.

Handling seeds is another challenge. Tang said tiny lettuce seeds could easily float away when picked up with tweezers. Researchers have therefore developed methods such as coating seeds with a special material that makes them easier to handle without affecting germination.

More Than Just Fresh Food

Growing plants in space is not only about giving astronauts fresh vegetables. Chinese space authorities say the experiments are aimed at understanding how biological processes work in space and developing technologies for future long-duration missions.

The research could eventually help develop systems capable of producing food during missions that travel beyond low-Earth orbit. China has carried out plant-growth experiments on earlier Tiangong missions as well.

Why Growing Plants In Space Matters

Reliable food production could become increasingly important as human missions last longer and travel farther from Earth. Future missions to the Moon or Mars could make regular resupply difficult or impossible.

Space farming could eventually supplement stored food with fresh produce while also helping develop closed-loop life-support systems. China describes its latest experiments with cherry tomatoes and wheat as the first aeroponic cultivation work in its space programme.

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