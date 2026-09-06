IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka Says India Aims For 50 Space Launches Every Year By 2030

India is aiming to sharply increase its space launch activity, with a target of conducting 50 launches every year by 2030.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), said the ambitious target will require the government and private companies to build the country's launch capacity together.

In a post on X, Goenka said India's decision to open the space sector to private players five years ago was driven by two goals.

The first was to allow the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to focus on new frontiers. The second was to give private industry the opportunity to develop and expand its capabilities.

The sector has since seen a sharp rise in private participation. India now has more than 450 space startups, compared with only a handful five years ago.

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The growing startup ecosystem spans launch services, satellites, space applications and other emerging areas.

Goenka said the private sector has also started moving beyond prototypes. An Indian private company has successfully demonstrated the ability to launch a rocket into orbit, marking a step forward for private space capabilities.

At the same time, ISRO continues to expand its capabilities. Goenka described EOS-05 as a major achievement and said it represents only the beginning of the country's space ambitions.

The next challenge, however, is scaling up.

Reaching 50 launches a year will require India to develop the infrastructure, technology and operational capabilities needed to support a much higher launch frequency. Goenka stressed that no single organisation can achieve the target alone.

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The government and private industry will need to work together to build the capacity required for India's next phase of space growth. The target also reflects the country's broader ambition to establish a full-fledged commercial space ecosystem.

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