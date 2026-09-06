Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Arsenal will host Chelsea in a blockbuster London derby in the Premier League on Sunday, with both sides looking to maintain their strong starts to the 2026-27 campaign.

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 9 p.m. Indian Standard Time in India.

Arsenal Enter Chelsea Clash In Red-Hot Form

Arsenal have made a perfect start to their Premier League title defence, winning both of their opening matches. The Gunners began with a 3-0 victory over Coventry City before securing a 1-0 win away at Aston Villa, leaving them with six points and two clean sheets from their first two league games.

Mikel Arteta's side will head into the Chelsea clash in confident form, having also beaten Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Chelsea's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Morgan Rogers To Emi Martinez — Check Summer 2026 Transfers

Chelsea Unbeaten But Defensive Concerns Remain

Chelsea have also started the new Premier League campaign with two wins, although their victories have been considerably more open than Arsenal's.

The Blues began with a 3-2 win over Fulham before edging past Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 in their latest league outing. They also defeated Luton Town 2-0 in the Carabao Cup second-round contest, meaning Xabi Alonso's side are unbeaten in their competitive matches so far this season.

Chelsea's attacking unit has already shown plenty of promise, with Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers among the players expected to provide the main threat against Arsenal.

However, the Blues have conceded five goals in their opening two league games, highlighting defensive issues that Alonso will need to address.

Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 9 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 82

Arsenal wins: 32

Chelsea wins: 26

Draws: 24

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Arsenal: W-W-W-D-L

Chelsea: W-W-W-W-D

Match Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the match referee for the Arsenal-Chelsea contest.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: David Raya (Goalkeeper), Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea: Emiliano Martínez (Goalkeeper), Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Pedro Neto, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Jorrel Hato, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and João Pedro.

ALSO READ: Arsenal's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Bruno Guimaraes To Ezri Konsa — Check Summer 2026 Transfers

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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