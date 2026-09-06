South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Namibia Tri-Series Final

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Latest

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat.

South Africa (Playing XI): Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhavere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa and Zimbabwe will face off in the final of the 2026 Namibia T20I Tri-Series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday. The final starts at 5:30 p.m. IST, with fans in India able to watch the match live on FanCode.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Final: Date And Time

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series final will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m. IST.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Final: Venue

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I final match will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Final: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I final live on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Road To Final

Led by Bjorn Fortuin, South Africa head into Sunday's final with the strongest record of the tournament, having collected three victories from four group matches. Their place in the decider was secured on Friday when they held off Namibia by 11 runs after posting 228 for 4 in a run-laden contest that yielded 445 runs in total.

Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius delivered the headline performance, smashing his maiden T20I century with 101 off 53 balls, including eight sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen also made a major contribution, hitting 88 from just 40 deliveries.

Zimbabwe have reached the 2026 Namibia T20I Tri-Series final after claiming second place in the standings. The Chevrons secured their passage on Thursday with a five-wicket victory over Namibia, chasing down 157 as Innocent Kaia's composed 72 from 42 balls proved decisive.

South Africa enter the final with a clear advantage over their northern neighbours, having come out on top in both meetings during the group stage. In their first encounter, the Proteas made light work of a 145-run chase, reaching the target in only 13.4 overs for a seven-wicket win, with Dewald Brevis remaining unbeaten on 75.

Their second meeting followed a similar pattern, as South Africa posted 185 for 7 before Bjorn Fortuin's four-wicket haul, which cost just 24 runs, helped dismiss Zimbabwe for 142 and secure a 43-run victory.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Squads

South Africa: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter, Jason Smith, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga

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