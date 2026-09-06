Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Release: Date, Time, Host, Contestants, Where To Watch On TV, Online?

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 is back with a new season of entertainment, competition, arguments and unexpected twists. The reality show is set to welcome a fresh group of contestants, with several familiar faces from Kannada television, cinema and reality shows joining the competition.

Kiccha Sudeep Returns As Host

Kiccha Sudeep is returning as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada for the 13th season. His association with the reality show remains one of its biggest highlights, with viewers looking forward to his weekend interactions with the contestants.

The new season also comes with a flight-inspired theme, with Sudeep presented as the captain in the promotional campaign. The makers have also introduced Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, a pre-launch selection process that gave aspiring contestants a chance to compete for a place in the main house.

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Rumoured Contestants

The rumoured names include Kavya Gowda, who is known for Bhagyalakshmi; Soundarya Shetty, a model and reality TV personality from MTV Splitsvilla 16; Sangeetha Bhat, known for Panjaradha Gili; and Pruthvi Ambaar, who rose to fame with Dia.

The list also features Suraj Kumar of Comedy Khiladigalu, actor Dragon Manja of Bheema and Brat, Asiya Firdose, known for Kanyakumari and Shravani Subramanya, Tandav Ram of Jodi Hakki, and Rachel David, who has appeared in Love Mocktail 2 and Chef Chidambara.

The new season is expected to bring fresh tasks, changing alliances and plenty of drama once the contestants begin their journey inside the house.

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Release Date And Time

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 will premiere at 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday. The regular episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar, while Kiccha Sudeep will host the special weekend episodes on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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