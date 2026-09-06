Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Release: Date, Time, Host, Where To Watch On TV, Online?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is all set to return with a fresh mix of drama, entertainment and unexpected twists. The upcoming season has already sparked curiosity among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see what the new edition has in store.

Vijay Sethupathi will return as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 for the third consecutive season. The actor took over the hosting duties after Kamal Haasan's exit from the show.

Expected Contestants

The new season is expected to feature both celebrities and ordinary people. Several names have been linked to Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10.

Joy Crizildaa, Priya Raman, Janani Ashok Kumar, Dolly, Murali Vijay, Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Prashanth Rangaswamy, Navin, Vinoth Babu and Kuraishi are among those expected to enter the show, according to Pinkvilla reports.

Other reported names include Cynthia Vinolin, Akshitha Ashok, Farina, Hema Rajkumar, Baanumathi, Karishma, Muniyamma, Jason Koushi, Swapna and Gayu Sri.

However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the complete contestant lineup. The final list is expected to be revealed around the premiere.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry Docuseries: When, Where To Watch Documentary On Friends Star? Check Release Date

Why This Season Could Be Special

With a combination of familiar faces and new personalities, the upcoming season could bring fresh dynamics to the Bigg Boss house. The contrasting personalities are expected to add drama, competition and unexpected moments throughout the season.

Release Date And Where To Watch

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is scheduled to premiere at 6 p.m Indan Standard Time on Sunday. The show will air on Star Vijay and stream on JioHotstar. The season will also follow a digital-first format, with 24/7 streaming available on JioHotstar along with the main episodes on television.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Rewatch Podcast Gets Major TV Series Makeover From HBO Max

Watch The Promo Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.