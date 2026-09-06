Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: IREDA, Zee Entertainment, Waaree Energies & More — Check Record Dates

In the week starting September 7, several companies, including IREDA, Waaree Energies, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Finolex Industries, GSP Crop Science, Linc, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering, have fixed record dates for determining shareholder eligibility for dividends.

As per India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Investors must take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility for dividends.

Stocks with record date on Monday, September 7, 2026

GeeCee Ventures,Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings and Transpek Industry

Stocks with record date on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

APL Apollo Tubes, Bhandari Hosiery Exports, BLS E-Services, Globus Spirits, KDDL, Polyplex Corporation, Rushil Decor, Sinclairs Hotels, Skipper, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure and Valplast Technologies.

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Stocks with record date on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Aastha Spintex, Acknit Industries, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Century Plyboards (India), Empire Industries, Force Motors, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, JBM Auto, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Kronox Lab Sciences, Naperol Investments, National Fittings, Perfectpac, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Share India Securities, Shree Digvijay Cement Company, Travel Food Services, WEP Solutions, Worth Peripherals.

Stocks with record date on Thursday, September 10, 2026

Apex Frozen Foods, Chemcrux Enterprises, DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS, Elnet Technologies, Ganesha Ecosphere, Grauer & Weil India, Harshdeep Hortico, Indoco Remedies, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese, JMJ Fintech, Linc, M & B Engineering, Power Mech Projects, Radiant Cash Management Services, Sicagen India, TVS Srichakra, Valiant Communications and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Stocks with record date on Friday, September 11, 2026

Abirami Financial Services India, Alphageo (India), Amines & Plasticizers, Amrutanjan Health Care, Arihant Superstructures, Asahi India Glass, Astra Microwave Products, Atul Auto, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Ceejay Finance, Ceigall India, Chalet Hotels, Competent Automobiles Company, Datamatics Global Services, Dutron Polymers, Dynemic Products, Finolex Industries, Gujarat Industries Power Company, GSP Crop Science, Gujarat Energy, HBL Engineering, HeidelbergCement India, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, IRM Energy, Josts Engineering Company.

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JTL Industries, Krystal Integrated Services, Krishanveer Forge, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Metroglobal, M Lakhamsi Industries, NCL Industries, National Securities Depository, The Phoenix Mills, Pitti Engineering, PPAP Automotive, Pyramid Technoplast, Rupa & Company, Sandhar Technologies, Sanrhea Technical Textiles, Savera Industries, Suratwwala Business Group, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Ventura Guaranty, Signpost India, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Starteck Finance, Subros, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company, Suyog Telematics, Talbros Automotive Components, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Transrail Lighting, Uttam Sugar Mills, Venkys (India), Waaree Energies and Zuari Industries.

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