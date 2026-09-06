Rs 10,000 SIP vs Rs 10 Lakh Lumpsum: Which Could Create More Wealth in 20 Years?

The debate over SIPs versus lumpsum investing continues to occupy the minds of Indian investors weighing how best to grow their money over the long term.

A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP and a Rs 10 lakh lumpsum investment represent two distinct ways of building wealth over 20 years. Which one comes out ahead depends on more than the headline figures. Returns, the total investment amount and the market's journey over the period can all materially influence the end result.

If the investment is assumed to generate an average annual return of 12% CAGR, broadly in line with a commonly used long-term benchmark for diversified Indian equity investments, the gap between the two approaches becomes significant.

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Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 10,000

Tenure: 20 years

Total investment: Rs 24 lakh

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 67.99 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 91.99 lakh

Investing In A Mutual Fund Lump Sum:

Total investment: Rs 10 lakh

Tenure: 20 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 86.46 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 96.46 lakh

There is a striking difference in how the two strategies use capital. A Rs 10 lakh lump sum may eventually produce a corpus comparable to a Rs 10,000-a-month SIP, even though the SIP requires a greater total outlay over 20 years. The reason lies in the length of time the original capital gets to compound.

With the entire Rs 10 lakh invested upfront, every rupee has the potential to earn returns for the full 20-year period. At an assumed 12% CAGR, that initial investment could grow to around Rs 96 lakh.

The key difference lies in when the money enters the market. A Rs 10 lakh lumpsum begins compounding in full from the outset. Under a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP, the earliest instalments get close to the full 20-year window, while each subsequent payment has less time to generate returns.

The final instalment is invested for only one month. As a result, although the SIP involves total contributions of Rs 24 lakh, the entire amount is not working in the market for all 20 years. Looking only at the final corpus can therefore give an incomplete picture.

The biggest hurdle with a Rs 10 lakh lumpsum is having the entire amount ready to invest at once. An SIP removes that barrier by allowing investors to enter the market with a much smaller monthly commitment.

A Rs 10,000 contribution each month can steadily build into a sizeable portfolio without requiring a large upfront sum. This approach can be especially convenient for salaried investors who receive their income in regular monthly cycles.

There is no clear winner between the two strategies for every investor.

A lumpsum can deliver stronger results when markets generate robust returns, since the entire capital has been compounding from the beginning. For many Indian investors, a blended approach may offer a practical middle ground: maintain a regular SIP while putting surplus capital to work when it becomes available.

Keeping the portfolio diversified, reviewing asset allocation and staying invested for the long term can matter more than trying to identify the perfect entry point.

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