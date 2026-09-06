US, Iran Locked In Fresh Counter Strikes After Vessel Attacks Off Hormuz And Kharg Island

Explosions were reported near Iran's Kharg Island, a strategically important oil-export terminal in the Persian Gulf, as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated following a series of strikes involving maritime targets.

Iranian media, including semi-official outlets, reported that an Iranian oil tanker was hit by projectiles or missiles, reportedly while it was unloading near Kharg Island. Initial reports said the origin of the explosions was unclear. There were no immediate reports of casualties, while some accounts indicated that no significant smoke was visible directly over the island, reported Reuters.

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The incident followed a confrontation at sea in which the United States said Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces had launched ballistic missiles toward two U.S. Navy vessels. Head of U.S. Central Command, which ⁠oversees the U.S. military in the Middle East Admiral Brad Cooper said, “Let ​the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even ​higher economic cost — taking out three of yours,"

Iran, meanwhile, said the American strikes had prompted its retaliation. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy) claimed it had targeted six vessels, three oil tankers allegedly using unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz and three additional U.S. vessels in other areas. Iranian authorities also warned that continued U.S. military action could trigger a broader response.

Donald Trump shared a brief social media update on August 31 featuring synthetically generated footage depicting the destruction of Kharg Island. Iranian authorities subsequently cautioned that any actual aggression against the vital oil hub would be met with severe retaliation.

The developments have nevertheless raised fresh concerns over the security of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil route, and the possibility of disruption to Iranian oil exports and wider energy supplies.

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Oil markets reacted to the growing uncertainty, with Brent crude prices rising amid concerns that further military escalation could threaten regional shipping and oil flows.

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